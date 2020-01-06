Dallas area malls remain closed after protests

Retail News
Dallas area malls remain closed after protestsThe Dallas Morning News 05/31/2020
A number of retailers and shopping centers in the Dallas area closed stores over concerns that they might be the target of looters similar to what has occurred in other cities across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd. Two local malls, NorthPark Center and Galleria Dallas, have chosen to remain closed today after social media posts suggested the properties might be sites for protests.
Discussions
