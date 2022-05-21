Danone increases formula shipments to the U.S.

Retail News

Reuters

Danone has increased shipments of infant formula to the U.S. from the UK and the Netherlands. The company is the second largest infant formula maker in the world but has a relatively small share in the U.S. “We understand how important it is for families to access these specialized formulas which is why our absolute priority has been to increase production and supply of these medical formulas to serve the most vulnerable babies since the shortages arose in February,” said a Danone spokesperson.