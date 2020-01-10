Demand for big warehouses grow and Amazon leads the way

Retail News
Demand for big warehouses grow and Amazon leads the wayThe Wall Street Journal 10/01/2020
Demand for big warehouses increased 51 percent in the first half of 2020, according to Colliers International Group. “There is a surge in big-box occupancy,” said Pete Quinn, Colliers’ national director of industrial services. “Amazon obviously leads the pack. They’ve got multiple big boxes going up all over the country.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!