Department stores may take malls down with them

Department stores may take malls down with themThe New York Times 07/05/2020
Mall operators have long counted on anchors, typically department stores, to attract shoppers who also visit other retailers and restaurants on their visits. With a growing number of department stores closing locations or going out of business altogether, malls are having to quickly adapt if they want to survive. A report by Coresight Research says up to 25 percent of the nation’s malls are currently in financial jeopardy or will be in the near future.
