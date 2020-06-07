Department stores may take malls down with them

Retail News

The New York Times

Mall operators have long counted on anchors, typically department stores, to attract shoppers who also visit other retailers and restaurants on their visits. With a growing number of department stores closing locations or going out of business altogether, malls are having to quickly adapt if they want to survive. A report by Coresight Research says up to 25 percent of the nation’s malls are currently in financial jeopardy or will be in the near future.