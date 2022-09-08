Designer Brands looks to expand its owned brand business

Retail News
Designer Brands looks to expand its owned brand businessThe Wall Street Journal 09/08/2022
Designer Brands, the owner of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, created a separate business for its owned brands after acquiring Camuto Group four years ago. It invested in Le Tigre 360 Global in July and signed a footwear licensing agreement. These deals are part of the company’s strategy to drive sales of its own higher-profit brands.
