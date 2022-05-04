Diabetics and COVID-19 combine for public health disaster

Retail News

The New York Times

As many as 40 percent of all the people who have died after contracting COVID-19 were diabetics. The total deaths from COVID-19 over the past two-plus years is expected to reach one million within the next month. “Millions of Americans were already struggling with diabetes, and then COVID came along and cut a huge swath of suffering and misery that has been largely overlooked by the public and policymakers,” said Dr. David Kerr, the director of research and innovation at Sansum Diabetes Research Institute. “Diabetes is a wicked problem and Covid has just shone a bright light on this crisis.”