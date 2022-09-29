Dick’s Sporting Goods will sell Peloton machines in stores

Retail News

CNBC

Dick’s Sporting Goods will begin selling the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Guide and accessories in more than 100 stores in time for the holidays. Peloton recently announced a deal to sell its equipment and accessories on Amazon. “This partnership [with Dick’s] is a natural fit for our brand and our Member acquisition goals,” said Jen Parker, Peloton’s senior vice president of global direct sales.