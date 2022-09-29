Dick’s Sporting Goods will sell Peloton machines in stores

Retail News
Dick’s Sporting Goods will sell Peloton machines in storesCNBC 09/29/2022
Dick’s Sporting Goods will begin selling the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Guide and accessories in more than 100 stores in time for the holidays. Peloton recently announced a deal to sell its equipment and accessories on Amazon. “This partnership [with Dick’s] is a natural fit for our brand and our Member acquisition goals,” said Jen Parker, Peloton’s senior vice president of global direct sales.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!