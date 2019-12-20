Are dirty sweaters treason to the reason for the season?
Ugly Christmas sweaters, by one journalist’s account, have plummeted from merely tacky to truly tasteless.
A proliferation of brands are selling Christmas sweaters with ribald, if not outright obscene, designs, according to The Washington Post. Searching online and even in brick & mortar stores, one can find sweaters depicting Santa, his elves and even his reindeer involved in sexual double-entendres, engaged in some manner of lewd or excretory activity or, in at least one case, doing hard drugs.
Walmart last week apologized for selling a sweater depicting Santa doing cocaine with the caption, “Let it snow.” Walmart pulled the sweater, but a version is still available on Amazon.com.
Post journalist Maura Judkis points to this ramped-up level of raunchiness as an evolution — or devolution — of last decade’s development of workplace “ugly sweater parties” into something even uglier.
The fate of once booming online t-shirt company Solid Gold Bomb offers a cautionary tale of how quickly things can go south for a vendor that offends the sensibilities of the buying public, even if by accident.
In 2013 the company, built on auto-generating shirts that parodied a British phrase “Keep Calm and Carry On,” experienced a wave of internet outrage when shirts featuring phrases that appeared to make light of serious, violent and taboo topics were discovered on the company’s Amazon marketplace according to CNN. The company’s founder explained that the offending shirts were, in fact, the product of an algorithm that randomly put words together and that the shirts had never actually been printed. The company was removed from Amazon for three weeks, inundated with negative press and was never able to recover.
But while Solid Gold Bomb was led into error by an algorithm with no sense of taste, plenty of intentionally tasteless products have no problem hitting it big.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What’s driving the trend behind bawdy holiday sweaters? How do retailers draw the line in determining whether an item is playful or objectionable?
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
It’s a free country for people to buy whatever they want, but that doesn’t mean it’s right to subject the rest of us to their bad taste. It’s an unfortunate sign of the coarsened times we live in, including (not to get too preachy) the President’s routine use of profanity in his public speeches or declining standards on network TV.
I’m no bluenose, but religious holidays (and that’s what Christmas is) should be treated with a modicum of respect. Retailers need to work harder to prevent bawdy from becoming blasphemous when they put their assortments together in the first place.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
When I was much younger I remember seeing these types of sweaters, mostly homemade, at get-togethers at relatives’ homes or at Christmas parties. I guess this is something that shouldn’t be publicized or sold in this day and age? Opinions?
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I think most younger shoppers would see this as harmless fun while Boomers would be more shocked.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Uhm … how about “bawdy holiday revelers”?
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
A casual visit to PeopleOfWalmart.com will reveal some people’s desire for blatantly offensive clothing. There’s a market for it, unfortunately.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Like the Urban Outfitters blood spattered Kent State sweatshirt or Holocaust star t-shirt? Where are the voices of reason?
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
The trend is for everything to eventually drill down to the lowest level and frankly, I’m over it. We can add dirty Christmas sweaters to the long list of distasteful clothing retailers have offered over the years.
CEO, Luxlock
It says more about the person wearing it than the company that sold it. However, I am guilty of having “nothing to wear” to an ugly sweater party. It’s a contest for the funniest and highest attention-grabbing sweater. Truth of our times. Next year might be worse, but there is a short life-cycle here.
President, City Square Partners LLC
The trend of bawdy holiday sweaters is only the next thing in the overall trend of over-the-top, distasteful or obscene products consumer can buy in-store or online. As societies change, so do norms. You can find many products with these type of themes and what is potentially offensive today may become mainstream tomorrow. Just look at the greeting cards you can buy at retailers today. Cards today are sometimes much more edgy and bawdy than a few years ago.