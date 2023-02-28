Are grocers missing the mark with urban consumers?
Food shopping options for downtowners can be downright dismal. I know — I’m a center city dweller. I feel fortunate to have a great Ralph’s in my neighborhood, but before the store opened, downtown San Diego was pretty much a food desert.
I met Royal Blue Grocery, an operator of “compact urban markets” on a recent visit to Austin, TX. They have been in business for 15+ years and operate a handful of urban sites. Royal Blue understands and caters to how urban consumers shop (smaller baskets, more fresh and prepared foods, upmarket treats) and ensures the experience is pleasant, quick and easy.
I was impressed with how each store is individually assorted to address the needs of multiple cohorts in the neighborhood: residents, visitors and workers.
Essentials
Royal Blue carries almost everything a local resident needs to operate a household, prepare meals, snacks or entertain guests. Goods are packaged in sizes appropriate for smaller households that typically live in multi-unit residential buildings in urban areas.
- Produce – fresh fruits and salad ingredients
- Dry grocery items – smaller-sized packages of cereals, baking ingredients, spices
- Fresh – limited assortment of packaged meats
- Adult beverages – mostly craft brews, local spirits and basic wines
- Household products – a limited assortment of cleaning basics and paper products
Specialty items
Proximity to the convention center, hotels and the river walk means many visitors. Royal Blue stocks fancy foods and gifts that reflect Austin’s personality.
- Niche local brands – chocolates, coffees, honey, “healthy” bars, spices and rubs
- Organics, including fresh juices
- Souvenirs and cards
- Naturally produced candles, lotions
Convenience items
A variety of grab-and-go foods for multiple day-parts are popular with residents, visitors and workers. Outdoor seating areas are available for enjoying one’s beverage or snack.
- In-store coffee bars – local java and baked goods
- Wine and beer on- and off-premise sales, with an emphasis on craft brews
- Texas favorites like breakfast burritos, empanadas and barbeque
- Prepared good-for-you foods – fruit cups, salads, juices and boosts
There has been lot of store format experimentation lately, and even more discussion on the role of the store. Royal Blue has all the right ingredients for each neighborhood and all its cohorts. Smaller neighborhood stores have a big part to play, especially in diverse urban areas where consumers shop differently.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are grocers generally doing enough to serve urban consumers? Why are there so few successful small-format urban grocery stores operated by major chains?
1 Comment on "Are grocers missing the mark with urban consumers?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
In the U.S. urban grocery provision is often terrible. Many traditional stores are cramped, expensive, and fairly dismal. Part of this is down to the expense of the location, part is a lack of competition because of a dearth of big boxes, and part is because there are a lot of other food options including takeout from restaurants. However this is changing. There are now more pop-up grocers, better convenience stores like Foxtrot, some new and interesting independents, and more multiples like Target operating small stores in urban locations.