Are targeted online ads going away?
Meta was dealt a significant blow last week when being found guilty by European Union regulators of effectively forcing users to accept personalized ads. Required changes for the parent of Facebook and Instagram may significantly limit access to data to sell such ads in the region.
The social media giant was also assessed a $414 million fine.
Regulators found that Meta’s terms of service, which includes language that in effect requires user’s consent to deploy their data for targeted advertising as a contractual condition for using Facebook and Instagram, violated the E.U.’s landmark data-protection law, General Data Protection Regulation (G.D.P.R.).
Meta has three months to outline how it will comply with the ruling with no guidelines provided on how to do so. If forced to provide an opt-in only option to share data for targeting purposes, a large number of reluctant users would restrict Meta and other platforms’ ability to show them ads based on what they click and watch within those platforms’ own apps.
Personalized ads are believed to make up the bulk of Meta’s revenue.
Meta has estimated Apple’s privacy features introduced in 2021 cost the company $10 billion in lost sales in 2022 with surveys suggesting a majority of users blocked tracking in Meta’s apps. In a Wired column, columnist Morgan Meaker wrote on the ruling, “Many believe the company has only one option — to introduce an Apple-style system that asks users explicitly if they want to be tracked.”
No federal data privacy law exists in the U.S., but E.U. rules could set a precedent globally.
In a blog post, Meta said it plans to appeal the ruling. Citing “Contractual Necessity” as a legal basis, Meta argued that “providing each user with their own unique experience — including the ads they see — is a necessary and essential part” of the personalized Facebook and Instagram experience.
In an op-ed last September in The Drum, Claire Noburn, Google’s ads privacy lead, similarly said an ad-supported web model “isn’t only vital to advertising success — it’s essential for the future of the web.”
She stressed that a ban on personalized advertising and shift to “contextual” advertising, or tailoring ads based on context, “won’t pay for the web everyone wants.”
- Data Protection Commission announces conclusion of two inquiries into Meta Ireland – Data Protection Commission
- How Meta Uses Legal Bases for Processing Ads in the EU – Facebook
- Meta’s Ad Practices Ruled Illegal Under E.U. Law – The New York Times
- Meta’s Targeted Ad Model Faces Restrictions in Europe – The Wall Street Journal
- The Slow Death of Surveillance Capitalism Has Begun – Wired
- Google’s ads privacy lead on why it’s fighting to save the ad-funded internet – The Drum
- The EU Wants to Kill Targeted Ads by Fining Meta $414M – Gizmodo
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will calls for opt-in only requirements for online ad tracking get louder in the years ahead? Would a ban be a significant threat to online advertising and the web experience overall?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Are targeted online ads going away?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
This is a challenge for all types of monetization. However it also brings about some larger questions that brands could consider about these targeted ads. First of all, are they really that personalized? Is there a way to utilize online ads that feels less invasive to consumers? And perhaps most importantly, are we too reliant on ad data rather than truly understanding consumer behavior?
COO, Mondofora
Sounds like the first GDPR shoe has fallen! And we should expect a similar outcry in the U.S., even though GDPR doesn’t apply here. However Meta can make a legitimate case that their algorithm requires user-specific details to optimize content for the user experience. The trick will then be to make a convincing case that ads are content!
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Consumers and their advocates in government have been clear about their concerns about privacy protections. I expect this to get more traction and to see more protections imposed on companies like Facebook and Google. It doesn’t help that many of the companies have appeared to be tone-deaf when it comes to reacting to privacy concerns. This scenario seems to be played out over and over again.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
Privacy protections in the EU are significantly different from those in the U.S. Whether the changes companies have to make to do business in the EU will impact practices in the U.S. is not certain. However it is possible that changes in the U.S. will happen. Companies need to prepare for change.
President, Protonik
A more critical question is whether these ads were worth it for the advertiser. They were sold on an unchallenged idea – that the targeting was economically powerful. Yet many wise advertisers know that they weren’t – in part because a gap remained between what could be chosen as a target and the people advertisers were interested in reaching.
While it sounds like a major loss if these hyper-targeted ads disappear, I don’t think it would be. There are more effective ways of targeting ads than what we were sold by the digerati.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Opt in-only is the wave of the near future, so yes demand will increase. That’s not in and of itself a bad thing assuming branders can start providing value-added curated offers people will opt in to. And yes, a “total ban” would probably destroy at the least the current online advertising economic model. It won’t necessarily threaten the overall web experience, but it would make it more expensive for consumers because fees would have to replace ad revenue.