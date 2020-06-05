Photo: Walmart; Fanatics

The founder of online sportswear retailer Fanatics has launched a series of sweepstakes and auctions offering singular, high-ticket experiences as prizes with the goal of raising funds to address food insecurity in society. Walmart is the first retailer to take part, and the experience it is donating is one that could have legs long into the future for the winners.

There are currently two experiences offered by Walmart on the All-In Challenge website. The first, a set of two auctions, allows small- and medium-sized businesses to bid on the opportunity to do a 10-minute pitch of their business plan to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and a panel of executives in Bentonville, AR. In each contest, ten winners will get to pitch and receive feedback from Mr. McMillon and the panel. One grand prize winner will be featured from each and their winning product will be featured on Walmart.com. The first of the two auctions was won with a bid of $150,000. The second is currently has a high offer of $11,000.

The other experience, part of the sweepstakes portion of the All-In Challenge, offers the opportunity to shadow Mr. McMillon for a day at Walmart headquarters. Donations for the chance to win this experience range from $10 to $200.

Launched a few weeks ago, the All-In Challenge is donating the proceeds made from the contest to five prominent U.S. and global hunger-related charities: Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America, according to a report on ESPN.

In addition to the two Walmart experiences, All-In Challenge offers other opportunities to win larger-than-life prizes — 179 in total at present — such as a chance to hang out with Eddie Vedder and join Pearl Jam on stage, the chance to meet the entire cast of Friends and the chance to co-host the Ellen DeGeneres show.

In recent years, Walmart has conducted “Open Call” events in Bentonville to give small suppliers a chance to pitch their product, Shark Tank-style, to a panel of Walmart representatives.