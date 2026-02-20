Will Google’s Pomelli Photoshoot Live up to the Hype for Retail SMBs?

Google’s latest AI toolset, produced by Google Labs, could be a game-changer for small- and medium-sized businesses, particular in the retail industry. The entire suite, under the handle of Pomelli, is designed for brands looking to enhance their product and service presentation to the general public — with a glow-up coming courtesy of its latest AI tool, Photoshoot.

“Today we’re introducing Photoshoot, a new feature in Pomelli that uses business context (Business DNA) and Nano Banana image generation to turn product images into a professional-grade studio shot,” wrote Daniel Adonai, senior product manager for Google Labs.

“Whether you’re selling handmade jewelry, artisanal coffee or promoting a yoga studio, high-quality visuals are essential for building trust with customers. With Photoshoot, you can generate stunning product images for your website and social content,” he added.

Today, we’re introducing Pomelli’s latest feature update, ‘Photoshoot’ With Photoshoot, you can start from a single image of your product and easily create high quality, customized product shots to elevate your marketing. Available free of charge in the US, Canada, Australia… pic.twitter.com/ryW1djxyKm — Google Labs (@GoogleLabs) February 19, 2026

Pomelli, more broadly, starts by “building your business DNA” by analyzing the brand’s website to create a starting profile. From there, having garnered an understanding of the enterprise in question — including tone of voice, images, color palette, and more — the platform can generate an array of campaign ideas. If you’d rather put forth your own idea for strategic analysis, that’s also an option: Pomelli will “create content tailored exactly to your vision.”

And while creation of marketing materials and other creative assets has been available since Pomelli first launched as a public beta experiment in late October, this latest Photoshoot tool could signify a sea-change for product marketing. Here’s how it works.

You simply pick up the product you’re looking to feature and take a picture. Google specifically tells users not too worry to much about polishing this initial photo — “we’ll take care of it.”

Next up, select a template of your choice — a number of options are on the table as defaults, including “studio” and “lifestyle” — or have the Pomelli AI suggest the most appropriate for you. A variety of images are generated, then you pick one, and apply finishing touches.

PetaPixel writer Matt Growcoot suggested the tool could threaten the jobs of professional product photographers and other creatives, signaling that Photoshoot is just the latest AI tool targeting this profession — and that more than half (58%) of U.K.-based photographers have already lost work due to generative AI. But as DigitalTrends contributor Shikhar Mehrotra pointed out, those lured by Photoshoot’s promises may not have had the capital to expend on pros in the first case.

“Pomelli’s Photoshoot is clearly aimed at small-scale businesses and e-commerce sellers who don’t have the budget or the resources for a professional product shoot,” Mehrotra wrote.