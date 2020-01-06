Is the REI/West Elm collaboration a win-win?

Jun 01, 2020
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

REI, the outdoor chain, and West Elm, the home furnishings retailer, have partnered on a collection “aimed at helping people feel at home, outdoors.” The partnership marks the first time REI will sell gear through another retailer.

West Elm, owned by Williams Sonoma, has also partnered with Sherwin Williams on a line of seasonal paint palettes, but the collaboration with REI likewise marks the first time its brand will be sold on another retailer’s shelves.

A statement said the two began working on the collection about a year ago and have “a shared commitment to designing consciously made, quality products that invite people to enjoy the comforts of home while exploring outside — whether close to home or in the greater outdoors.”

The REI x West Elm collection of 35 products, most under $60, includes colorful folding chairs, a portable shade shelter, reusable tableware, a collapsible campfire table, punchy-patterned outdoor pillows and picnic blankets.

Said Paul Calandrella, REI general merchandising manager for camp products, in a statement, “We love the opportunity to partner with a brand that not only aligns with our values, but also shares our passion for curating great outdoor experiences.” 

“We designed this modern collection of colorful everyday entertaining essentials and sustainably sourced outdoor textiles to complement REI Co-op’s high performing recreational gear,” said Jeffrey Hannoosh, SVP of design for West Elm. “Our collaboration with REI Co-op inspires families to bring the comforts of home to the great outdoors — from weeknights dining al fresco to relaxing summer weekends in the backyard.” 

Many retailers have collaborated on in-store shops, including Sephora at J.C. Penney and Finish Line and Sunglass Hut inside Macy’s. Eddie Bauer has a bedding line at Target and J.Crew products can be found inside Nordstrom. Still, product collaborations between retailers remain rare.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more advantages than potential conflicts in product collaboration between retailers, such as the one between REI and West Elm? Will well aligned collaborations remain rare or do they portend a new trend in retail partnerships?

Dave Bruno
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
35 minutes 13 seconds ago

I see only advantages with the West Elm/REI collaboration. The alignment on target customers, brand values and sustainability make this a no-brainer. West Elm did what they do best and designed stylish and high-utility products that add value to the REI experience when and where customers use their products. Both brands benefit from the exposure and customers benefit from the collaboration. Where’s the downside?

David Naumann
David Naumann
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
34 minutes 15 seconds ago

Brand collaborations have a history of success when the combination is complementary. As retailers are challenged with recapturing lost revenues from the pandemic shutdowns, we will see more creative ideas on how to boost sales and this is a good example.

Suresh Chaganti
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
32 minutes 46 seconds ago

Partnerships like these will work well when both parties see a win and the pie gets bigger. With well-curated products to cross-sell, I don’t see why this would not succeed. Channel conflict is possible, but less likely in this case.

Ben Ball
Ben Ball
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
32 minutes 3 seconds ago

Every retailer or other brand collaboration is unique, so It is hard to generalize. REI and West Elm seem to have the two main components for a successful collaboration. Their products are related but complementary and their cultures seem to mesh well.

Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
25 minutes 23 seconds ago

Wow, I never would have considered a collaboration between them — it really makes sense. Curate the best of both in one store and appeal to the same customer base that each serves. It fits. I am excited to see where this goes.

Cathy Hotka
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
24 minutes 37 seconds ago

Partnerships that seem forced don’t work, but this one feels like a natural.

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
11 minutes ago

Both West Elm and REI are respected brands with a focus on quality, so the basis for a partnership is sound. I also think the combination of REI’s focus on the outdoors and West Elm’s focusing on furnishings means that each partner brings something to the relationship. Retail collaborations can work well when everything aligns, but there is a big difference between what West Elm and REI are doing – which is genuine collaboration – and simply sticking some product from one brand in another retailer.

Kathleen Fischer
Kathleen Fischer
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
8 minutes 11 seconds ago

West Elm and REI have complementary products, customers, and messaging plus the two brands do not directly compete with each other, so a collaboration makes sense. In today’s environment retailers need to look for – and be open to – different sales models to survive and thrive.

