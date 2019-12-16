Photo: Walmart

On Friday, the U.S. and China agreed on a Phase One Deal that provides some tariff relief for U.S. businesses that import from China. Should retailers be rejoicing?

Under the proposal, tariffs on $156 billion in Chinese imports — primarily consumer goods such as toys, clothes and electronics — that were set to be imposed on December 15 will be delayed. Those tariffs would have taxed virtually everything China sells to the U.S.

Tariff rates on $120 billion of Chinese imports imposed in September will be halved to 7.5 percent from 15 percent. A 25 percent tariff placed on $250 billion of Chinese products implemented earlier in the 19-month trade dispute will remain in effect, although those imports exclude most consumer products.

In a tweet, President Trump vowed to begin negotiations “immediately” on a more-comprehensive Phase Two Deal that could remove all tariffs.

Retail trade organizations praised the progress while pushing for a rollback of all tariffs. Critics see tariffs raising prices for consumers and undermining long-term planning. For instance, while some suppliers have significantly reduced their exposure to China, a fear is that new tariffs will be placed on countries they’ve shifted too. With precise conditions still being negotiated, there are also fears the Phase One Deal could fall apart.

A study from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) released in October found that retail prices have been largely unaffected by the recent rounds of tariffs. However, the reason was because retailers “are absorbing a significant share of the increase in the cost of affected imports by earning lower profit margins on those goods.”

Retailers appear to be finding avenues to offset any rising input costs because most have only modestly reduced 2019 earnings, if at all, due to tariffs.

One mitigation tactic has been bringing in products earlier to avoid the tariff hits, although that now leaves the industry with elevated inventory levels. NBER’s study noted that with that tactic no longer an option, the pressure to increase prices to consumers would likely increase in 2020 should the tariffs remain in place.