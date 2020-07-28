Source: neimanmarcus.com

Neiman Marcus has created a digital hub, Your Neiman’s, to address the challenge of bringing high-touch service to customers during the coronavirus crisis.

Shoppers going to Your Neiman’s can:

Shop online with assistance

Shop online without assistance

Prep for a store visit

Shop online with assistance

In March, Neiman introduced a proprietary app tool, NM Connect, to enable stylists to deliver a store-like experience online. Since then, sales associates have used the Connect platform to support over 1.5 million engagements — including texts, email, and phone and video calls. Shoppers have so far purchased over $60 million through Connect.

“The platform was designed to inspire clients, from offering personalized look books, to completing transactions remotely and instantly,” said Katie Mullen, chief digital officer, Neiman Marcus. “With the launch of digital stylists and remote selling capabilities, we are enabling our associates to engage with and support customers anytime, anywhere.”

Customers get matched with stylists by answering a few questions about their lifestyle, personal style and needs. Neiman said stylists have always been complementary, although “not all customers have known how or felt comfortable accessing this service.”

Shop online without assistance

Customers preferring to shop without assistance can explore new styles, products and inspiration across new sections via neimanmarcus.com, emails, digital magazine stories and social media channels. Neiman’s wrote, “We have even adapted storied Neiman Marcus in-store events to virtual engagements. From cooking demonstrations and designer presentations to Fashionphile authentication sessions, Neiman Marcus’ virtual events offer a more interactive way to discover luxury, fashion, and the latest trends.”

Prep for a store visit

Customers browsing Your Neiman’s may book in-store appointments with their Style Advisor or via the bookings section, as well as arrange curbside pickup.

“The world is changing, and we’re all adjusting our habits to accommodate the new normal,” said David Goubert, president and chief customer officer, Neiman Marcus.

Neiman’s filed for bankruptcy in May due to a heavy debt load, pandemic-related store closings and other contributing factors, included heightened competition from online startups and more direct selling from luxury brands.