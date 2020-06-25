Retailers and brands make a quick pivot in the pandemic
A terrific group of talented executives from a variety of brands and retailers shared their own COVID-19 pandemic experiences at this week’s eTail Digital Summit.
Some reported dramatic upticks in the sales of individual products and categories while others saw revenues virtually evaporate. Here are my favorite examples of brands and retailers used people-first thinking to develop relevant products and content timed perfectly to meet the needs of their customers.
- Hanna Andersson and Polyconcept North America (PCNA) gave out 10,000 stuffed bears as part of a “surprise and delight” promotion to spark joy and encourage recipients to participate in a social distancing Teddy Bear Hunt.
- American Frame, a family-owned vertically integrated pure-play, used raw materials originally intended for frames to make acrylic PPE when demand for frames declined.
- Fun.com saw a big downturn in party-related merchandise but an uptick in other categories — puzzles, games and home and office supplies. Working with their supply chain and manufacturing operations they were able to drive sales by expanding categories, backfilling hot-selling items and branching customers into other categories. They have also seen a resurgence in costume sales, presumably to liven up those pesky Zoom calls.
- On Campus Marketing (OCM) repurposed existing products into “Snacks for Heroes” kits that were donated to first-responders as well as offered online. OCM quickly sourced PPE from U.S. manufacturers and added them, along with new wellness products, to their offerings.
- CVS refused to let Moms go uncelebrated. Under tight timelines they engaged internal designers to create a series of Mother’s Day cards. Over one million free cards were digitally printed using in-store photo facilities or downloaded online. Store managers wrote personal messages to all the CVS Moms who worked on their big day.
- Mattel immediately provided printable content to help customers keep children occupied. Their Fischer Price #ThankYouHeros set was an authentic and welcome new toy that was launched in a matter of days through their partnership with Walmart.
Retail still starts with a good plan, but one that is agile enough to react to current events and sense shoppers’ concerns and needs. Smart brands are focusing on consumers and shoring up their capacity (people, process and tech) to meet demand in a heartbeat.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is the best way for brands to stay in tune and/or ahead of the pandemic, economy and social unrest lifecycles? What other product pivots have inspired you?
Retail Industry Analyst
Retailers have been forced to pivot and it has been very difficult for most retailers. The most dramatic pivot, based on consumer demand, is the increase in online grocery shopping and the fulfillment of those orders through curbside pickup and delivery. Adoption of online grocery in the U.S. has lagged the usage in Europe and Asia, but the pandemic accelerated consumer adoption here. Grocers have quickly adapted to fulfill these orders efficiently and some have succeeded. Others are still struggling to keep up with the demand.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
When a brand can personalize a message to their customers, they connect on a higher level. Staying in tune during tough times isn’t just about the product pivots. It’s about the messaging pivots as well. Those are just as important, if not even more so. It’s not only about product. It’s also about the customer experience.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Aside from the highs and lows in demand for specific categories in the last few months — an obvious example being food delivery vs. dining in — the messaging from all sorts of retailers and consumer-facing companies has had to adapt. The initial tone was somber, almost to the point where you couldn’t tell one TV ad from another. Next, the floodgates opened to drive demand as if nothing were out of the ordinary. I’m not sure where marketers go next, since we are in a “new normal” of great uncertainty right now.
Retail Thought Leader
Much of the apparel industry has shifted to making or supporting the supply chain for masks and other PPE. The non-essential retailers have had a substantial challenge in productizing anything – but they have also learned to pivot resources, processes and tech. The smartest of these retailers have reinvested in smoothing out their back offices, processes, and almost all have pivoted to click and collect, returns management as well as contactless delivery. One general and ongoing trend has been increased public awareness campaigning and showing solidarity with customers affected by the pandemic and social unrest. If a retailer had to do something, it would be to acknowledge current conditions – in the public view, things are not normal and retailers can’t operate as if it were.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Communication is everything. Nordstrom telegraphs its concern for customers and associates by providing masks and hand sanitizer at the door. New signage tells customers the store is open and provides tips on how to socially distance. Tell customers you understand the situation, and they’ll reward you with their business.