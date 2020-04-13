Retail’s COVID-19 drive-through testing is not going according to plan
Retailers are starting to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to the public for the first time. Are they ready?
On March 13, the CEOs of Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens joined President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden to reveal they would be hosting drive-thru testing in their parking lots. Only five have opened so far — three by CVS, two from Walmart and one by Rite Aid. The slow start reflects the nation’s challenges when it comes to providing testing access.
Insufficient supplies of testing components such as nasal swabs has hampered testing at hospitals, according to a late-March survey of health providers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). With outside labs overwhelmed, test results are often delayed by a week or more.
In most cases, the testing sites opened by retailers have been reserved for first responders due to the test shortages. As a result, coronavirus testing has remained largely unavailable to the masses.
Last week, however, CVS opened its first three testing sites for the public, and Walgreens announced plans to open 15.
Both will be using Abbott Laboratories’ new “rapid” ID Now COVID-19 test, which delivers positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes. Store pharmacists will be overseeing the testing.
Lessons incorporated in initial pilots of testing centers will be used to maximize the efficiency and safety at the new sites. CVS said the testing will take place in large parking lots able to accommodate multiple lanes of cars at one time and will require eligible individuals to pre-register online. Walgreens plans to introduce an online assessment tool.
All testing is free and by appointment only. Prospective patients must provide a doctor’s note or fill out an assessment from either chain’s website verifying that they have COVID-19 symptoms to qualify.
The retailers are expected to supplement the efforts of medical facilities. “We’re continuing to do everything we can, both with our own resources and also by partnering with others, to serve as an access point within the community for COVID-19 testing,” said Richard Ashworth, Walgreens’ president, in a statement.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What challenges do you expect retailers to face rolling out COVID-19 testing? Is retail a viable solution? Will testing centers disrupt each store’s role in providing essential needs to Americans?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Placing testing centers in retail parking lots is a sensible way of allowing the public to access such facilities. However, retailers are not the ones in control here, their ability to roll this out is governed by the availability of testing kits and government guidance. There have been shortcomings on both fronts, so progress has been much slower than first thought.
Given that the testing facilities will be in parking lots, I don’t see the testing centers being massively disruptive to retailers providing essentials. Though if volumes are great, traffic flow will need to be carefully managed.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Retailers with onsite pharmacies doing testing makes tremendous sense. It’s certainly no more difficult than administering a flu shot. And they have the locations and personnel to provide a much higher throughput than hospitals and medical offices. As for the state of our preparedness and the speed of turning resolve into physical testing equipment, we would all do well to take a step back and remember that Mother Nature writ large is still in charge of this old world. We will never adequately anticipate everything she will throw at us. And show me one executive who hasn’t said “do it now!” and genuinely meant it — only to learn later from the supply chain folks that “now” would be a month away at best. Most importantly, kudos to those retailers, medical suppliers, drug companies and testing labs who are stepping up as fast as they can to make this happen. They all deserve bouquets — not brickbats.