The real-time store Internet of Things (IoT) platform is moving into the mainstream, climbing out of the “trough of disillusionment” into the “slope of enlightenment,” according to Gartner’s “2020 Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies” report.
These platforms “monitor, analyze and display store activity through dashboards using a real-time data infrastructure, via signals and alerts from real time data sources that are available within the retail store,” according to Gartner.
Few, if any, existing in-store technologies enable retailers to reap the benefits of the “network effect.” Within an IoT context, the network effect connects multiple individual initiatives together holistically to benefit from their synergy.
More than this, it enables an automated and rapid response to events within the store or supply chain: adjusts lighting in response to in-store traffic; automatically adjusts a promotion in response to unforecasted demand; proactively deploys staff based on projected need; replenishes product on shelf, just-in-time — the list goes on.
Gartner considers this approach “essential for unified commerce execution in a digital business environment.” Significant benefits cited included:
- Increased sales, margins and customer service through improved availability, merchandising, pricing and staff deployment;
- Reduced costs through improved task management and reduced energy consumption.
Another area highlighted due to recent events is monitoring and ensuring social distancing for both associates and customers.
Gartner considers the application of this technology to be transformational — enabling “new ways of doing business … that will result in major shifts in industry dynamics.” Given the potential to increase operational efficiency through insight-driven automation — and that this would be a key data input for the autonomous supply chain — it is not difficult to see why.
The report acknowledges that there is no single platform that can handle all the components needed within a real-time IoT platform. To benefit from the network effect, they must be connected together.
The study arrives as COVID-19 lockdowns, subsequent restrictions and changes to operating practices has further squeezed grocers’ lean operating margins. Technology offers the potential to double store profitability but also deliver a harmonized customer experience — and now really is the time.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will or should the pandemic accelerate the use of IoT-type technologies to drive increased productivity through insight and automation for grocers? Is there sufficient understanding of the potential for “network effect” synergies?
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
In-store technologies and their potential benefits have their place, but in terms of impact there are far more attractive ones to invest in currently. BOPIS, curbside pickup and MFC capabilities have become far more critical and urgent than IoT.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
BOPIS and BOPAC are not technologies, though, they are concepts aided by technology. Often, that technology is IoT…
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
BOPIS and BOPAC need technology to enable them. The point is they take money, technology, resources and mindshare. Available capital is finite, and it is always a matter of priority. In-store IoT, in my opinion, does not rank high enough for many retailers during these times.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
The pandemic has accelerated everything for retail — sometimes upward and sometimes downward. Retailers seek increased productivity and efficiency throughout their operations. IoT solutions are a potential game-changer but, like everything with retail, it will come down to a cost-benefit analysis. Many retailers – especially grocers – operate on thin margins and will be hesitant to invest. This is a bit ironic as technologies such as this can, in fact, improve margins.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
IoT technology’s direct effect in retail is to streamline processes and, therefore, increase productivity. Networking of IoT-type technologies is the next frontier. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to accelerate the development of enhanced technologies and the re-engineering of many in-store processes. One unforeseen positive consequence of an otherwise disastrous pandemic, is that many a crawl to implementing new IoT technology in the retail industry have now become a dash to get existing solutions in place, and to to creating new solutions. This is the silver lining under an otherwise dark cloud.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
Retailers should have been thinking about this before the pandemic. It might accelerate it but those on its trajectory had already see its potential for improving efficiency and experience.
As for potential understanding of network effects, in theory they do, it’s a basic concept. The challenges will be implementation due to cost, existing legacy systems and general understanding of tech by senior management. New upstarts with tech savvy founders would bake IoT into their infrastructure and try to leapfrog many technologies used in retail today.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
The pandemic will accelerate the use of IoT-type technologies due to consumers’ increased demand for store purchases and the need to move more products through the stores in shorter time frames. The stores need additional help in ordering replacement products, stocking the right shelves and doing in-store shopping for online orders. IoT sensors provide valuable data helping stores manage and execute the increased pace of activities.
The network effect synergies are much harder to accomplish since different vendor systems and applications will need to have their data integrated for the network effect to occur. Skills will be needed in the individual applications, knowledge of the data produced, and how these disparate pieces of data need to be integrated, a complex task not well trained for by many technical people.