Walmart hires remodeling squad

Photo: Walmart
Dec 27, 2019
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Walmart over the last year has quietly introduced “SWAT teams” of remodeling specialists as it steps up its upgrades to 500 U.S. locations annually.

In a blog entry, Walmart described the amount of work that goes into a remodel as “staggering.”

Previously, the discount giant hired up to 60 temporary associates within a couple of weeks to complete a 12-week remodel and found that placed too much pressure on store managers.

The job entails receiving and assembling store fixtures as well as moving and setting merchandise. Full-time associates are being promoted to these positions because the learning curve for temps was a “significant hurdle to overcome.”

According to Walmart’s Career page, a Remodel Associate position also requires helping customers in need, including finding items “that may not be in the usual places,” in addition to stocking products and unloading trucks.

More than 1,000 associates have been hired over the last year for the remodel teams. Each team consists of about 30 employees. They generally focus on urban markets with high store concentrations. The starting rate of $16 per hour is well above Walmart’s $11 starting wage and a few dollars more than the average department manager starting wage. 

Over 400 more remodel associates will be hired to cover 15 markets in early 2020. The goal for these teams is to finish around 100 remodels and participate in hundreds more special projects in 2020. Walmart said the new teams “allow us to have knowledgeable, caring associate talent working on our remodels. Both customers and associates benefit from that.”

Target and Best Buy are among those with separate remodeling teams, according to Bloomberg. Remodels overall have received more focus as retailers work to add omnichannel capabilities to stores. New store growth for many have slowed as online selling reduces the need for as many stores per market.

John Mulligan, Target’s COO, said on the retailer’s third-quarter conference call, “We continue to see remodel sales lifts in line with our assumptions, and we see a meaningful second year lift that wasn’t originally part of our modeling for these projects.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do retailers need a better (i.e., faster) plan for executing remodels given the demands of the marketplace? What advice do you have around execution?

"Do retailers need a better (i.e., faster) plan for executing remodels given the demands of the marketplace?"

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire
Tom Ryan

Tom Ryan

Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
18 minutes 20 seconds ago

Wow — this is a surprise to me. Most large retailers I have worked for or with have a remodel team with managers, leads, etc. that are in charge of making sure the remodel timelines are being kept in check and the necessary equipment, etc. is in place. Definitely something that is needed in a big retail organization. You never want the store personnel involved in the remodel and trying to take care of customers at the same time – it does not work.

Michael La Kier
Michael La Kier
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
15 minutes 58 seconds ago

The Walmart model places appropriate attention on store remodels which are critical to an aging retail real estate infrastructure. A better, more focused system is required that does not completely disrupt retail operations during remodels. No surprise that Walmart has found a better solution.

Georganne Bender
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
8 minutes 22 seconds ago

This isn’t anything new, but I am surprised that it has not already been in place at Walmart. In my corporate life in visual merchandising and store planning we had store opening managers whose sole job was to move from state to state, coordinating both new store openings and remodels. Store opening managers knew exactly what to do, and how and when to do it, it making a big job so much easier.

It’s a huge, and sometimes overwhelming, task to remodel a store the size of Walmart, even more so when the store is open for business. It makes perfect sense to hire dedicated remodeling teams. I’m surprised that this hasn’t been in place all along.

Cathy Hotka
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
3 minutes 47 seconds ago

Years ago Dollar General put in place a protocol for new store openings that has served it well. Remodelings are even more challenging, and retailers should pay attention to the learnings that come out of these projects.

