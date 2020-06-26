What can retailers do for 2020’s graduates?

Sources: Krispy Kreme, Pizza Hut/DMI, Chipotle, Life is Good
Jun 26, 2020
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

In Las Vegas, graduates from local high schools are being awarded a free 3-Taco Combo Meal at La Bonita Supermarkets.

“We wanted to do something to celebrate the grads this year,” said Armando Martinez, general manager of La Bonita Supermarkets, according to Lasvegasnow.com. “They are graduating in a completely different world, and we just wanted to do something to celebrate them.”

La Bonita Supermarkets joins a host of other retailers, restaurants and brands that have reached out to celebrate 2020 high school and college graduates who, with schools suddenly closed, have missed out on once-in-a-lifetime events.

High schoolers were denied coming-of-age moments, from proms to spring sports and graduation ceremonies, as well as spending their final months with four-year friends. Both older and younger grads also face great uncertainties. College grads enter the worst job market since the Great Depression.

“While nothing looks the same this year as it has in the past, we know how hard the 2020 graduates have worked to get to this momentous life milestone, and we want to be there to celebrate right alongside them,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer and executive vice president for Denny’s. “Despite the challenges, there’s still reason to celebrate.”

Denny’s is offering a BOGO Grand Slam breakfast in June through Dennys.com and its app throughout the month of June. 

Others rolling out programs celebrating graduates:

  • Pizza Hut partnered with Dairy Management, representing America’s dairy farmers, to deliver half a million pizzas to graduates and their families;
  • Krispy Kreme handed out a dozen donuts in May to anyone dressed in their graduation cap and gown or a “Class of 2020” shirt or letterman jacket;
  • Life is Good held a virtual commencement ceremony featuring an address given by the apparel brand’s co-founder and chief creative optimist John Jacobs as well as performances by The Avett Brothers, Michael Franti and IN-Q.
  • Vans is live-streaming a virtual grad night on its official YouTube channel, the Vans Facebook page and the Vans Family app featuring first-hand experiences and advice from Steve Van Doren, Tony Hawk and Sami Miro as well as a special performance from King Princess.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What opportunities do you see for retailers or food establishments to celebrate and support 2020’s high school and college graduates? Are their ways retailers can help grads get their career plans and other goals back on track?

Nikki Baird
BrainTrust
Nikki Baird
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
1 hour 8 minutes ago
I feel uniquely qualified to comment here, as my son is a high-schooler in the class of 2020. I have a couple of pieces of advice. One, the moment has passed. While they have appreciated the recognition, at this point it’s starting to feel more like salt in the wound than anything that makes up for what they’ve lost. So I think one thing that’s important to emphasize in any going forward messaging would be “we know this in no way makes up for what you missed out on.” Two, be careful in your giveaways. My son went to get his free donuts from Krispy Kreme but came back shaken, because there was no crowd control and it was early in the easing of lockdown. He left without getting any because the crowd scared him away. It would be really bad to have your giveaway turn into an outbreak event. Three, retailers should consider things that actually help these kids on their way. I’m speaking mostly of high school students here, but while donuts or… Read more »
Oliver Guy
BrainTrust
Oliver Guy
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
47 minutes 11 seconds ago

This is a great subject and I empathize greatly. My son is a little younger at 15 years old and will not be able to do his planned work experience this summer. Young people are missing out in so many ways. What can be done is providing online replacements of work experience. This creates a challenge but also shows investment into future talent – while also potentially allowing the identification of future talent.

