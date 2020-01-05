Source: ThirdLove

It’s a fact. Finding quality, comfortable, flattering and beautiful lingerie, jeans and swimsuits are women’s top apparel challenges. I was impressed when I heard ThirdLove present at the pre-pandemic eTail West show.

Since I have some spare time on my hands these days and lingerie is apparently non-essential, I decided to give them a try. Here are the five reasons I am now hooked.

Fit: Answer a few online questions with explanatory images and video clips and get recommendations for the best fit(s). The FitFinder tool was easy (and accurate) although, at first, I did think it was odd that the recommendations were emailed and not rendered while I was on the site. As I look back, however, it is good to have the email as a reference. Ease: There are free shipping and returns, so one tries on garments at home, not waiting half undone in a dressing room for a store associate to bring another size. The payment process was seamless with the usual options, as well as Apple Pay, Amazon Pay and installments. Selection: Eighty (!) sizes for each style — nearly twice as many as most other brands — including half-cup sizes for optimal fit. They also offer many shades of “nude” so customers can find garments that more closely match their skin color. Donations: ThirdLove takes back any product for up to 45 days. Returned bras are laundered and donated to women in need. Product: Bras are attractive, comfortable and becoming, which is the most important thing of all, especially during confinement.

For me, ThirdLove lives up to its “Bras for every body” brand promise. I’m not the only one who feels this way as there are over 50,000 five-star reviews from other customers.

View this post on Instagram There’s no specific mold for beauty. Art by @handsomegirldesigns A post shared by ThirdLove (@thirdlove) on Apr 14, 2020 at 9:00am PDT