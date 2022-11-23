Will a new shopping platform redefine the formula for AI-driven personalization?

Source: shoptrue.com

Founded by Romney Evans, True Fit’s co-founder, a new shopping platform, Shoptrue, launched in beta last week with a goal of blending “human inspiration” and data science to build a “one stop personal shop, curated for you and by you.”

Similar to other personalized e-commerce sites such as Stitch Fix, Shoptrue’s users first take a quiz to establish baseline preferences about their style personality, favorite brands and color preferences. The site then presents an initial set of curated recommendations, as well as editorial content mapped to their interests.

The platform, backed by artificial intelligence (AI), continually learns and improves selections based on interactions, “so that over time, the user’s outcomes and content will feel increasingly individualized,” according to a press release.

In a distinction from other AI-driven personal recommendation engines that also include versions from Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Farfetch, Shoptrue will be able to pre-filter size and fit specifications to ensure shoppers only see products available in their preferred sizing.

Shoptrue also invites users to join the “discovery process” to further fine tune selections. Users are encouraged to build Shops (collections) reflective of their preferred fashions and style point of view (either publicly or privately) as well as to seek out ideas and product recommendations from stylists, influencers and peers with the option to follow and be followed.

Mr. Evans told TechCrunch, “Instead of being a top-down recommendation system, where the user is passive, it’s putting the user in the driver’s seat, back into personalization, giving them the controls.”

For brands and retailers, the platform promises a “new audience of relevant customers,” increased loyalty by better matchmaking products to customer likes, and fewer returns.

The site will exit beta in Q1 2023 when tastemaker and peer-generated Shops will be rolled out.

Andrew Lipsman, principal analyst for retail and e-commerce at Insider Intelligence, told Modern Retail that the biggest hurdle Shoptrue may face is overcoming a reluctance to try the service due to shortcomings seen previously in the algorithmic shopping space. He said, ”Fashion shoppers may be skeptical that this iteration is the one that finally cracks the code.”