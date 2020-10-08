Will COVID-19 give facial recognition a second look?
Retail has found new purpose in facial recognition during the coronavirus crisis for its potential to support contact-free payments, temperature checks, mask-detection and surveillance.
Pasadena last week reportedly became the first U.S. city to introduce a facial recognition payment network with 25 retailers signing on. Shoppers can order and pay without having to use a credit card and gain quick access to their loyalty accounts. They can opt-in or out of the technology.
Biometric recognition enables retailers to give workers quick temperature checks in order to reduce COVID-19 risks.
Stores can also take shoppers’ temperatures and numerous articles have explored the advantages such automated technologies would have over holding a temperature gun to someone’s forehead prior to entry.
The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Football Club are testing biometric screening for contactless entry into their stadiums as well as to measure a fan’s temperature and determine whether they’re wearing a mask.
Using facial recognition technology to track the spread of the coronavirus is reportedly fairly common in South Korea, Singapore and China, although contact tracing would face significant privacy hurdles in the U.S.
Last week, Macy’s was hit by a class-action lawsuit in Illinois for allegedly violating state laws in using facial recognition software to identify shoppers from security camera footage. The plaintiff in the complaint charged that Macy’s profited off stolen data and could “stalk or track” customers, violating their privacy.
The technology has largely been used at retail to reduce shoplifting, especially tracking repeat offenders. Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning are enabling retailers to experiment in other areas.
A study from ECR Retail Loss Group based on a survey of 22 large retailers in the U.S. and Europe undertaken just prior to COVID-19 found respondents highly interested in facial recognition’s crime-prevention potential but concerned over brand reputation risks and costs.
ECR’s study said facial recognition is “currently at the ‘frontier’ of public acceptability” while also noting the roll out of CCTV in in the early 1990s and RFID in the early 2000s both initially faced pushback but have become “simply just another part of the ‘modern’ world.”
- New facial recognition technology created, rolled out in Pasadena – Fox LA
- PopID Expands Face-Based Identity Verification Service to Entry Applications – PopID/Newswire.com
- Cali Group Implements New Technologies to Reduce Likelihood of COVID-19 Transmission During Take-Out and Delivery – Cali Group/PRNewswire
- Facial Recognition’s Next Big Play: the Sports Stadium – The Wall Street Journal
- Do the benefits of using facial recognition in retail outweigh the risks? – RetailWire
- Macy’s faces class action lawsuit for use of facial recognition software Clearview AI – Cincinnati Enquirer
- The Use Of Video CCTV In Retail – ECR Retail Loss Group
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see facial-recognition technology offering solutions to the newer challenges facing retail due to COVID-19? Will the pandemic accelerate its acceptance for use at the store level?
Join the Discussion!
11 Comments on "Will COVID-19 give facial recognition a second look?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Facial-recognition is a slippery slope, and retailers should be cautious about deploying this type of technology. While facial recognition may be helpful during the pandemic, there are other methods for ensuring a safe store environment that don’t rely on facial recognition technology. The pandemic has most certainly accelerated the acceptance of all sorts of new processes and protocols, but I don’t believe the benefits outweigh the potential risks with facial recognition.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The main issue with facial recognition is privacy. Where consumers expressly give permission for the technology to be used, as many do with Apple, I don’t see an issue. However, where the technology is applied and used covertly, there will be problems. This is especially so as the technology is not perfect and can make mistakes. This will undoubtedly be one of the big technology battlegrounds of the future as privacy and data technology are pitched against each other.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
This is just getting creepier and creepier. No one needs to pay for a purchase with their face.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
I agree but have no doubt there will be those who think this is a cool idea and will gladly sign up. No doubt they will not have read the fine print that says by doing so they have granted permission for their personal information to be sold, etc.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Exactly!
Managing Director, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
Pandora’s Box was opened with the emergence of this technology. It will not be legislated away. Its value for security and protection is simply too great. It is important to distinguish between facial recognition and facial detection. While the core technology is the same – facial recognition requires a database of actual faces and attribution data in order to “recognize” a particular face – a specific individual. Facial detection simply recognizes what is a face but does not link it to a specific individual. From a privacy perspective, these are two very different use cases. The challenge is not only understanding the difference but trusting the retailer using the technology for different purposes. Amazon already knows more about your behavior than you could imagine, but not many people seem to mind that.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Although I’ve built applications using facial recognition and never had an issue, many platforms have been pulled back because they fail at properly identifying people of color and sometimes make gender mistakes.
Is this supposed to happen with masks on – nearly impossible, or masks off – violating the logic of wearing masks?
There seems to be something more going on here.
General Manager, Retail & Consumer Goods, Cloudera
While facial-recognition is widely accepted in Asia, it is likely years away from potential adoption in Western cultures.
However computer vision (streaming video analytics) is not only well underway in Western retail environments, but a game-changer for traditional retailers to better monitor inventory levels, improve merchandising execution, improve in-store shopper experiences via friction-less checkout, and enable more responsive customer service capabilities.
In regard to COVID-19 specifically, computer vision is being used to “anonymously” monitor one-way foot traffic, social distancing and sanitation efforts to help ensure both shopper and employee safety. And if governmental regulations for opening physical locations require some level of compliance measurement (e.g. penalties), those retailers using computer vision today already have a significant market advantage over those who do not.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
More than one prominent technology firm has announced they are not pursuing facial recognition technology recently. This trend as well as current social anxiety (to put it mildly) are factors that will limit this technology’s potential in the foreseeable future. Who knows where this world will be in two years, however.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
Computer vision used to anonymously identify shoppers for experiential and contactless payment services will continue to gain traction with consumers and therefore gain acceptance and tolerance. However these applications are very overt, obvious, and intentionally used by consumers. Where the slippery slope takes effect is when facial recognition is used to track people covertly regardless of the justification, including security cameras. This is much less likely to achieve mass acceptance at this time with consumers. The privacy concerns are too strong for most people and so far no one has presented answers to these concerns that satisfy most people. This is an area where retailers need to tread cautiously.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
There is a clear friction reward principle at play with facial recognition. If consumers aren’t concerned about privacy and allow retailers to leverage facial recognition technologies, then perhaps the perception is that there will truly be a seamless, touchless commerce experience. There is clearly a consumer choice at play here, and you are able to opt in or out of the experience.
Aside from the security and safety of the Apple operating system, and their latest iPhone 11 facial recognition technologies, there is not a widespread need or consumer demand yet. Also, the COVID-19 Great Acceleration has disrupted the shopping experiences, and most of the commodity-based products are bought strictly online.
Besides, with omnipresent masks, facial recognition technologies are completely irrelevant until the pandemic’s impacts subside.