Will COVID-19 quicken drone delivery’s flight to retail?
In recent years, articles on drones have been filled with complaints about their noise, spying capacity and threat to planes. In the last few months, they’ve been hailed as heroes amid the pandemic.
In China and many European countries, drones have been reminding people to stay indoors and wear masks. In many more places, drones have been disinfecting public areas and buildings with a spraying capacity significantly higher than traditional methods.
Drones in China with thermal cameras have performed temperature checks so that humans can avoid the risks of conducting the tests.
Finally, drones have been speedily delivering tests and blood samples to frontline health workers. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been granting exemptions for COVID-related reasons.
Proponents believe the use of drones in emergency situations will increase the public’s awareness about the technology’s benefits and reduce anxiety about its use.
“This is the moment when the drone industry gets to show what it can do,” Miriam McNabb, editor of Dronelife, a news site, told the New York Times.
For retailers, delivery is one area gaining some traction.
In early May, CVS in a partnership with UPS began providing drone-delivered prescription medicine to Florida’s largest retirement community, The Villages.
Last October, Alphabet-owned Wing Aviation began the first-ever commercial drone delivery pilot program in Christiansburg, VA and the service now supports deliveries from a local Walgreens, FedEx and three small businesses.
Uber, which is working with McDonald’s to test drone delivery in San Diego, has said its drones will deliver three times faster than bikes or cars at roughly the same cost as regular UberEats deliveries.
Speaking to TechRepublic, Yariv Bash, CEO of FlyTrex, an Israeli-based drone delivery startup, said he believes the U.S. drone industry is “near the end of a very long regulatory process,” with COVID-19 showcasing the potential of the technology.
“Nobody’s willing to take any bit off the level of safety that we have to adhere to,” said Mr. Bash. “But from what we’re seeing in the past two months, regulators like the FAA are willing to push forward a lot faster than they did before.”
- The Drones Were Ready for This Moment – The New York Times
- DJI Helps Fight Coronavirus With Drones – DJI
- Drone Delivery Increases In Christiansburg – Virginia Department of Aviation
- How drones have helped fight COVID-19 — and become more mainstream – Drone DJ
- Demand for drone deliveries reaches new heights during COVID-19 – TechRepublic
- Can drones help win the fight against coronavirus? – The Telegraph
- Drones Stepping up Fight Against COVID-19, Says GlobalData – AIT News Desk
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will increased activations during COVID-19 help speed up the adoption of drones for delivery and other retail purposes? What do you see helping or hindering their usage?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Will COVID-19 quicken drone delivery’s flight to retail?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants
The cost of drone adoption and implementation is still very high. Perhaps it is “competitive” with Uber Eats, but it is still very expensive and not terribly reliable, especially in bad weather. Being unable to carry anything but a small, light object is a reflection of most drones’ limitations, and drone delivery cannot demonstrate a business model that holds up to even basic scrutiny. Imagine the cost of drone delivery of a simple McDonald’s meal, which cost $5. When you try to deliver it with a drone, you have to pay for the human labor cost to fly the drone, the opportunity cost to keep/maintain/charge the drone, and the cost to gather and process the drone fee (separate from the meal cost). Flying the drone to the address and back requires a tremendous amount of time and expense that cannot be recaptured.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
I haven’t seen any in action yet, but this is exciting. I am looking for a wider test and roll out. But it is a stretch to say COVID-19 would help or hurt in accelerating the adoption. On the other hand, impassable roads in winter may provide a more relevant opportunity and use case.
Worldwide Director, Industry Strategy, Microsoft
The FAA has eased restrictions, which has certainly greased the skids. But drone operators are still in “pilot” mode. Packages are limited to about five pounds for consumer shipments and the flying distance is rather short. They also nearly all still require human eyes or hands for escort.
That CVS delivery in Florida is not as pictured in the glossy video promo reel above. Instead, packages are dropped to a central location, and then picked up by UPS van for local doorstep delivery. The Amazon Scout deliveries in Washington also require a human chaperone.
No doubt the moment has come for drones and they are needed for the future of contactless delivery experiences, but they have a way to go.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I know early on there was an issue with getting permission to fly, etc. but I still see implementation as cost prohibitive. I see automated driver-less vehicles as a faster implementation of home delivery.