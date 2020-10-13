Disney reorg designed to use streaming as support for direct-to-consumer strategy

Retail News

Disney has been hit in numerous ways by the global pandemic, notably in having to close its theme parks and by the loss of revenue from in-theater movie viewing. Yesterday, the company announced a major restructuring that will centralize its media and entertainment divisions under a single entity responsible for content distribution, ad sales and its popular streaming service, Disney+. The move is designed to increase Disney’s control over the distribution of its products, using streaming as a primary focus to support its direct-to-consumer sales.