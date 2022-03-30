Dockworker strike could disrupt supply chain in a big way

Retail News

The New York Times

More than 22,000 dockworkers at 29 ports along the West Coast could go on strike if negotiations over a new contract do not end in an agreement by the end of June. The workers are represented by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union. There are also concerns that activity around the ports may slow as the existing contract nears its end. Many are hopeful that things will work out without any disruptions. “There’s too much at stake for both sides,” said Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach. “There’s an incentive because the nation is watching.”