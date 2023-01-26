DOJ suing Google for anti-competitive behavior in digital ad market

Retail News
DOJ suing Google for anti-competitive behavior in digital ad marketPBS 01/26/2023
The Department of Justice has filed a civil antitrust suit against Google, arguing that the tech giant has engaged in monopolistic behavior including leveraging its market dominance to force digital advertisers to use its services. Google has responded by accusing the government of trying “to pick winners and losers in the highly competitive advertising-technology sector.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!