Retail News

DOJ suing Google for anti-competitive behavior in digital ad market

PBS 01/26/2023

The Department of Justice has filed a civil antitrust suit against Google, arguing that the tech giant has engaged in monopolistic behavior including leveraging its market dominance to force digital advertisers to use its services. Google has responded by accusing the government of trying “to pick winners and losers in the highly competitive advertising-technology sector.”

