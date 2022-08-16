Dollar General faces $1.3 million in fines for workplace safety violations

Retail News

CNN

Inspectors from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found blocked exit routes and other violations that pose a potential threat to the safety of workers at three Dollar General stores in Georgia. The U.S. Department of Labor has proposed fines of almost $1.3 million for the violations. “Dollar General continues to demonstrate a willful pattern of ignoring hazardous working conditions and a disregard for the well-being of its employees,” said Doug Parker, assistant secretary for occupational safety and health at the agency. “Despite similar citations and sizable penalties in more than 70 inspections, the company refuses to change its business practices.”