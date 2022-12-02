Dollar General notes changes in customer behavior

Retail News

Dollar General posted a better-than-expected gain of 6.8 percent in same-store sales, despite a decrease in the number of items being purchased on shopping trips. The chain said that its gross margin declined 0.3 percent as a result of higher supply chain costs. “Customers also continued to shift spending to more affordable options such as items at our dollar price point and private brands, while also shopping closer to payday at the first of the month,” said Dollar General CEO Jeff Owen.