Dollar Tree posts gains in sales and profits

Dollar Tree posts gains in sales and profitsMarketWatch 05/26/2022
Dollar Tree reported a 6.5 percent sales gain in the first quarter and the chain’s earnings rose to $2.37 a share, up from $1.60 a year ago. “During the quarter, the Dollar Tree team successfully completed its conversion to the $1.25 price point, contributing to both sales and margin improvements,” CEO Michael Witynski said.
