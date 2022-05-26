Retail News

Dollar Tree posts gains in sales and profits

MarketWatch 05/26/2022

Dollar Tree reported a 6.5 percent sales gain in the first quarter and the chain’s earnings rose to $2.37 a share, up from $1.60 a year ago. “During the quarter, the Dollar Tree team successfully completed its conversion to the $1.25 price point, contributing to both sales and margin improvements,” CEO Michael Witynski said.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!