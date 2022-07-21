Domino’s comes off challenging quarter

Retail News
Domino’s comes off challenging quarterCNBC 07/21/2022
Domino’s revenues exceeded Wall Street’s expectations but fell short on earnings per share. “We continued to navigate a difficult labor market, especially for delivery drivers, in addition to inflationary pressures combined with COVID and stimulus-fueled sales comps from the prior two years in the U.S.,” CEO Russell Weiner said in a statement.
