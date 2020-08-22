DoorDash debuts on-demand grocery deliveries

Retail News
DoorDash debuts on-demand grocery deliveriesTechCrunch 08/20/2020
DoorDash customers of Hy-Vee, Meijer, Smart & Final and other grocery retailers will soon be able to place orders for same-day delivery to their homes. The delivery service plans to roll out the service nationwide with initial markets in California and the Midwest. The same “Dashers” used to make restaurant deliveries will also be handling those placed at grocery stores.
