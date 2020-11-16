DoorDash files IPO paperwork

Retail News
DoorDash files IPO paperworkThe Washington Post 11/14/2020
DoorDash has seen demand for its delivery service boom with the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The company’s share of the meal delivery market grew to 49 percent in December, according to Second Measure. Despite exponential growth in orders, DoorDash reported a loss of $149 million in the latest quarter, an improvement from $533 million in losses last year.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!