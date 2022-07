DoorDash to deliver prepared foods to Schnucks’ customers

Retail News

Schnuck Markets has expanded its prepared food delivery association with DoorDash to 25 stores in Indiana, Illinois and Missouri. “Schnucks’ expanded partnership with DoorDash allows us to reach more customers and gives them greater access to our delicious deli and prepared food options and Schnucks signature items,” Chace MacMullan, senior director of digital experience at Schnuck Markets, said in a statement.