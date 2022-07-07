Drug distributors cleared in opioid case

Retail News

The New York Times

Judge David A. Faber of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia has ruled that AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health are not legally liable for the fatal opioid overdose rate in the city of Huntington and Cabell Country between 2001 and 2017. “While there is a natural tendency to assign blame in such cases, they must be decided not based on sympathy, but on the facts and the law,” the judge wrote in his ruling.