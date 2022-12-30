Retail News

Drug stores lock up entire categories of products, irritating shoppers

Yahoo Life 12/29/2022

Shrink is growing (yes, we said that) to damaging levels at chains stores nationwide, largely driven by organized crime rings, and the anti-theft measures being taken by Walgreens, CVS and Walmart are drawing attention for frustrating law-abiding shoppers. Walgreens has reportedly gone beyond locking up select, high-priced items in favor of putting entire categories of product behind plexiglass barriers. Walmart is said to be testing locks that must be opened using an employee-operated smartphone app. Shoppers are not happy. As one customer explained to Insider, “I always found it difficult to find a staff member to come unlock them. The drug stores have been perpetually understaffed.”

