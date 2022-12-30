Drug stores lock up entire categories of products, irritating shoppers

Retail News

Yahoo Life

Shrink is growing (yes, we said that) to damaging levels at chains stores nationwide, largely driven by organized crime rings, and the anti-theft measures being taken by Walgreens, CVS and Walmart are drawing attention for frustrating law-abiding shoppers. Walgreens has reportedly gone beyond locking up select, high-priced items in favor of putting entire categories of product behind plexiglass barriers. Walmart is said to be testing locks that must be opened using an employee-operated smartphone app. Shoppers are not happy. As one customer explained to Insider, “I always found it difficult to find a staff member to come unlock them. The drug stores have been perpetually understaffed.”