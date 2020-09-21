DSW sets up shop inside Hy-Vee

Retail News

CNN

DSW has opened shoe shops inside two Hy-Vee grocery stores in Minneapolis. Four more are expected to go live this month. The DSW shops will be located at the front of the Hy-Vee stores and will be stocked with 3,000 to 4,000 pairs of shoes. “We were already thinking at the time about how to make the shoe shopping experience easier for customers. In many cases, grocery stores are the number one shopping destination that people go to again and again,” said Bill Jordan, chief growth officer at Designer Brands, parent company DSW. “This has become more so through the pandemic.”