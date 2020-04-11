Dunkin’ Brands going private in $11.3B deal

Retail News

Inspire Brands, the parent company of Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John’s and Sonic Drive-in, has agreed to pay $11.3 billion in cash to acquire Dunkin’ Brands, including its namesake chain and Baskin-Robbins. “Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins are category leaders with more than 70 years of rich heritage, and together they are two of the most iconic restaurant brands in the world,” said Paul Brown, co-founder and CEO of Inspire Brands. “By joining Inspire, these brands will add complementary guest experiences and occasions to our current portfolio.