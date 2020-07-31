Dunkin’ may close 800 stores

Retail News

CNBC

Dunkin’ expanded curbside pickup and delivery programs in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The chain, which has seen its business take a hit as a result of the outbreak, is looking to close up to 800 underperforming locations. “We think there are two major forces we are going to be operating against: health and safety… and access to the brand,” Dunkin’ Brands CEO DaveHoffmann said. “Making quick decisions based on the best information you have in hand is what our team has really learned during the crisis.”