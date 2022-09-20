E.l.f. holds the low price line on its best selling cosmetics

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

E.l.f. has left prices unchanged on its least expensive items including $3 lipstick. It has raised prices on slower, more expensive, items in its beauty products line. The brand made the decision to maintain prices on about a third of its items, according to CEO Tarang Amin, because it “wanted to be sure there was an entry into e.l.f. if someone was on a budget constraint.”