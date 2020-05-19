Retail News

Earnings growth slows at Home Depot despite sales increase

TheStreet 05/19/2020

Home Depot’s sales grew 7.3 percent for the three months ending on May 3 while earnings were down 8.4 percent during the same period. “We took early and decisive action to intentionally limit customer traffic in our stores which we believe had a significant impact to sales in many markets,” said CEO Craig Menear. “Even with these actions, the robust and flexible interconnected infrastructure that we have invested in for over a decade allowed us to quickly adapt to changing customer preferences and achieve strong sales performance in the quarter.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!