Earth Fare attempts a comeback

Earth Fare hit a low point when it declared bankruptcy in February. The natural foods grocer, which operated 50 stores in 10 states when it filed for Chapter 11 in February, closed all its locations at that time. Since then, however, the food retailer has received an investment from Hulsing Enterprises and began to restructure its business, with a former president and the chain’s founder joining the effort. Since June 22, Earth Fare has opened 13 stores with plans for more to follow in the Southeast.