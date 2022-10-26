Economists don’t expect GOP to have much success lowering inflation

Retail News

The New York Times

The Republicans are looking to cut federal spending and taxes as a means to lower inflation across the U.S. Economists on both sides of the political debate have doubts about their proposals. “It is unlikely that any of the policies proposed by Republicans would meaningfully reduce inflation in 2023, when rapidly rising prices will still be a major problem for the economy and for consumers,” said Michael R. Strain, an economist at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.