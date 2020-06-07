Economists expect job gains to slow or reverse

Retail News
Economists expect job gains to slow or reverseUSA Today 07/05/2020
A resurgence of the novel coronavirus across a wide swath of the U.S. has economists expecting that the rate of job gains will either slow or decline in the coming months. A number of states that have seen spikes in the number of cases after reopening businesses are beginning to issue orders for them to close again to try and stem the numbers of people becoming infected and having to be hospitalized.
