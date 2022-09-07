Employers added way more jobs than expected in June

Retail News

The Washington Post

The recession may need to wait. Employers added 372,000 jobs in June, significantly higher than the 200,000 to 300,000 expected by economists. “The U.S. labor market is defying gravity,” said Becky Frankiewicz, chief commercial officer of ManpowerGroup. “Fears of a possible recession stoked by inflation and an aggressive Fed are eclipsed by the simple reality that employers can’t hire fast enough to meet demand.”