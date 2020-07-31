Employers face COVID-19 lawsuits

Retail News
Employers face COVID-19 lawsuitsThe Wall Street Journal 07/31/2020
Safeway, Tyson Foods and Walmart are among the companies facing negligence and wrongful death lawsuits from families of former workers who died after contracting COVID-19. The employers have responded by listing steps they’ve taken to protect their employees, such as screening workers for illness, increasing sanitation, requiring face masks, putting up protective shields and limiting the numbers of customers in stores.
