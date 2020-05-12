Employers wonder if they can require workers to get immunized against the virus

Retail News

The Washington Post

Employers are looking into how they can encourage employees, or possibly issue mandates, to make sure they are immunized for COVID-19 now that delivery of vaccines are on the horizon. “You’re going to have a lot more people who are lacking comfort about safety” said Brett Coburn, a lawyer at Alston & Bird. “Add on top of that the political issues that have unfortunately taken over. If someone’s not willing to wear a mask, do you think they’re going to put a shot in their body?”