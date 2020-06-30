End of supplemental unemployment could put many in dire financial straits

Retail News
End of supplemental unemployment could put many in dire financial straitsReuters 06/27/2020
Millions of Americans, many getting by on low incomes before the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., are going to see their incomes drop markedly if Congress doesn’t extend a $600 supplemental unemployment income benefit past July 31. Many worry about a host of secured and non-secured loan defaults if legislation is not passed to give Americans financial support.
