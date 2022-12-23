Fake red-soled Louboutins sold on Amazon could set precedent for accountability

Retail News

BBC News

In a long fought dispute, a court in Luxembourg has cleared the way for shoe designer Louboutin to try to hold Amazon responsible for the sale of lookalikes of its iconic red-sole designs by third-party sellers in the online marketplace. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said Amazon could rightfully be held accountable for trademark infringement. Said Thierry Van Innis, Louboutin’s lawyer, “Amazon will be forced to change their model and stop misleading the public by mixing up their own and third-party offers.”