Families fight for compensation after meat plant workers die of COVID-19

Families fight for compensation after meat plant workers die of COVID-19The New York Times 10/06/2020
Families of employees who died from COVID-19 while working at a JBS meatpacking plant in Colorado have made compensation claims that the company has denied based on an assertion that the workers were not infected at its facility. More than 44,000 workers in meat processing plants have come down with COVID-19 and more than 200 have died, according to the Food & Environment Report Network.
